House Democrat Demands the Truth from Biden About His Son’s Ukraine Dealings

A House Democrat said on Monday it’s time for 2020 presidential front-runner Joe Biden, the former vice president, to “clear up” the questions that are swirling around the Ukrainian business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) appeared on CNN to discuss the issue.

He was responding to a clip showing reporter Peter Doocy of Fox News asking Biden this weekend if he had ever spoken to his son about his foreign business affairs.

Hunter Biden, as Fox News has noted, has been tied to a natural gas firm in Ukraine that was involved in a corruption probe.

Joe Biden said he had never spoken with his son about such matters.

Yet according to a New Yorker report back in July, Hunter Biden said he had discussed his business in Ukraine with his father. – READ MORE