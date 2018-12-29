House Dem: We Had a Deal to Fund Gov’t, Then Trump ‘Went Off His Meds’

A House Democrat said Thursday that a deal was reached to avert a government shutdown last week until President Trump “went off his meds.”

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) told reporters that he expects the House to quickly pass a funding bill to reopen the government on January 3 when the new Congress is sworn in.

Dem MA Rep McGovern says he expects Dem-controlled Hse to pass something Jan 3 to re-open gov't. But unclear on what it will look like, Mentions they could add disaster aid. McGovern says Trump caused the shutdown because he “went off his meds" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 27, 2018

“We had [a deal] until the president went off his meds and who the hell knows what happened?” he said.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 47 percent of Americans hold Trump responsible for the shutdown, while 33 percent say Democrats are to blame. Trump has refused to sign any bill that does not include $5 billion for border security, including for his long-promised wall. – READ MORE