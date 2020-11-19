House Dem Calls for DOJ To Investigate ‘the Entire Trump Regime’ When Biden Is President

President-elect Joe Biden has decried what he sees as the politicization of the Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Donald Trump‘s tenure and has vowed to let prosecutors operate independently of political interference.

However, many Congressional Democrats — including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — have argued that the Justice Department should investigate members of the Trump administration, including the president.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) took to Twitter on Tuesday to write, “In 2021 the entire Trump regime must be fully investigated by the Dept of Justice and other relevant offices. Trump and his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes.”

“Any further pardon abuse would itself be obstruction of justice and any self-pardons illegal,” he added.

In October, Harris vowed, “We will not have a Department of Justice that conducts itself as the personal lawyer of the president, such as the way that Donald Trump has done.” – READ MORE

