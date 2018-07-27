House Appropriations Committee Passes Spending Bill Providing $5 Billion For Border Wall

On Wednesday, voting along party lines, the House Appropriations Committee voted 29-22 to approve the Homeland Security appropriations bill, which includes $5 billion in funding for the border wall President Trump wants to build along the southern border of the United States.

The $5 billion figure was a step up from the $1.6 billion in funding in the Senate’s version of the bill; that amount was only sufficient to reinforce existing barriers. But the $5 billion figure could fund 200 miles of a border wall. Democrats tried to block or redesignate the $5 billion.

As The Washington Times reported, the bill includes $51.4 billion in base discretionary spending for DHS and an additional $6.7 billion for disaster relief, The Hill added that the bill includes $7.2 billion funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), funds for hiring 400 new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and $1.9 billion for cyber security efforts.. – READ MORE

During a press conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley stated that families that cross the border illegally should be financially compensated.

Crowley was speaking to reporters about children who are separated from their parents when they are detained for crossing our border illegally when he made the shocking assertion.

“The damage that has been done to these children will be lifelong. To these family units will be lifelong as well. And in fact, I suggest that they need to be compensated for what this administration did to them,” Crowley stated. “And the first form of compensation needs to be the reunification of these families.” – READ MORE

