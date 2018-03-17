Hours After Destroying McCabe, Trump Drops House of Bricks on Special Counsel Mueller & “Crooked Hillary”

President Trump is taking on all Swamp creatures.

Saturday night he set his sights on U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

That followed the President tuning up Andrew McCabe on Friday night on Twitter after the FBI executive was fired.

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

