Hours After Voting To Ban Outdoor Dining, LA County Supervisor Dined Outdoors

A California county supervisor dined outdoors only hours after voting to ban outdoor dining, FOX 11 reported Monday.

Shortly after Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl voted Tuesday to ban outdoor dining, calling outdoor dining a “most dangerous situation,” she was seen dining outside at the Santa Monica restaurant Il Forno Trattoria, according to FOX 11.

Kuehl admitted through a spokesperson that she dined at Il Forno “on the very last day it was permissible.” The outdoor dining ban went into effect Wednesday, the publication reported.

EXCLUSIVE: Just hours after L.A. County Supervisor @SheilaKuehl voted to ban all outdoor dining last Tuesday, which she described as “a most dangerous situation”, we’ve learned that she dined outdoors at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica. https://t.co/8IOtAcpV50 @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 1, 2020

“She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue,” the spokesperson told FOX 11. “She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.”

Kuehl did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Managers at the restaurant told FOX 11 that they “didn’t want to get involved” and declined to comment.

“This is a serious health emergency and we must take it seriously,” Kuehl said during the Tuesday LA County Board of Supervisors meeting, according to FOX 11. “The servers are not protected from us, and they’re not protected from their other tables that they’re serving at that particular time, plus all the hours in which they’re working.”

A plethora of lawmakers across the country have been caught flouting the coronavirus restrictions, attending protests and ignoring their own social distancing guidelines.

The mayor of D.C. and the governor of New York traveled to “high risk” states, Democratic leaders in New York were photographed attending a mostly maskless birthday party, and the governor of California and mayor of Philadelphia were photographed on separate occasions ignoring their own state restrictions on dining.

These incidents sparked outrage across the country in the past week. Video footage posted in late November showed Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confronted by two angry protestors who yelled at him and told him, “you are such a dick.”

“How you doing? How you doing,” a woman asked the governor, who was dining outside without a mask, which is in accordance with New Jersey coronavirus restrictions. “You having fun with your family in the meantime? You’re having all kind of other bullshit going on at your house?”