Hours After Trudeau Complains About Tariffs, Donald Fires Back

Posted on by
In a tweet Friday morning, President Donald Trump hit back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s complaints about American tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States from Canada.

So, of course, Trump put Trudeau on blast using his favorite medium.

“Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?” – READ MORE

'The United States has been taken advantage of for many decades on trade.'

