Hours After Trudeau Complains About Tariffs, Donald Fires Back

In a tweet Friday morning, President Donald Trump hit back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s complaints about American tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States from Canada.

"We have to believe that at some point, common sense will prevail. But we see no sign of that in this action today by the US administration," Canadian PM Trudeau says after new US tariffs. https://t.co/Dz0dYFPc2R pic.twitter.com/7RaRBfejZP — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2018

So, of course, Trump put Trudeau on blast using his favorite medium.

Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

“Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?” – READ MORE

