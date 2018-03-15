Hotel Searches For Fictional ‘Black Panther’ Country Wakanda Rises 620%

Have people grown so disenchanted with the real world that the instant they hear of a fictional, fantastical place, they Google to book a hotel there? This “if only it were real” infatuation first occurred with James Cameron’s “Avatar” and now it’s happening with “Black Panther.”

According to the Daily Mail, two hotel booking sites report that searches for Wakanda — the Marvel character’s fictional African country — has gone up 620%.

“Hotelscan.com reported that the number of people landing on its Wisconsin Wakanda Water Park page is up by 620% and Hotels.com reported that searches for neighboring Wakanda Park are up by 55% year on year,” reports TDM.

A spokesperson for Hotelscan.com said that their site has become a gateway for people to learn that Wakanda does not exist.

“The fact we’ve seen such an increase in the number of site visits to the Wakanda Water Park destination page on our website since the launch of Black Panther suggests that, until people visit our website searching for trips, they’re not aware it’s a fictional destination,” said the spokesperson. – READ MORE

