‘Hostile’ migrants break border gate to enter Mexico, then attack police — and they’re headed north

Mexican authorities say a large group of migrants broke the locks on a gate at the Guatemalan-Mexican border on Friday, illegally entering the country in order to join a larger caravan of migrants making their way north to the United States.

What are the details?

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute announced that about 350 migrants broke down the border gate to enter Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

The agency said the migrants were “hostile” and “aggressive.” Authorities also accused the migrants of attacking Mexican police in the border town of Metapa. The migrants later joined a larger caravan, of about 2,000, making their way north to the U.S.

One of the migrants who spoke to the AP, Claudia Jaqueline Sandoval said she is HIV positive. But that is not her reason for journeying north. Instead, money is scarce in her home country of Honduras, and she hopes to make a better life for her family in America.