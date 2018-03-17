Horror: Woman Claims Lib Raped Her BECAUSE She Didn’t Support Abortion

Ahlet’s story, shared by LifeNews in September 2017, began when she was 15 years old and living alone with her father (her mother died when she was young).

She recounted how a girl she knew at school bitterly disagreed with her on the issue of abortion, and had told her the only reason she didn’t support abortions was “because they never raped you.”

Ahlet had replied that even if she became pregnant from a rape, she still wouldn’t want to get an abortion because the violent conception wouldn’t have been the fault of the child.

Then one day that girl and her brother forced Ahlet into a car, where she was raped. Though she certainly felt disgusted at what had happened, she was determined to not let the traumatic event ruin her life.

A few months after that horrific experience, Ahlet — who suffers from diabetes — began to experience low blood glucose levels and went to the doctor for a check-up, where it was discovered that she had been impregnated by the rapist. – READ MORE

