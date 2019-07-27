HORROR: Bodies Sewn Together, ‘Cooler Of Male Genitalia’ Found In Arizona Body-Donation Center

Dozens of residents in and around Phoenix, Arizona, donated their deceased loved one’ bodies to the Biological Resource Center, expecting them to be used for science.

What they did not expect was for their loved one’s bodies to be chopped up and for horrific experiments and stored in disturbing ways. In January 2014, the FBI raided the BRC; their findings are just coming to light as part of a civil lawsuit against the company and owner Stephen Gore brought by 33 family members of those whose bodies were chopped up.

Former Phoenix FBI special agent Mark Cwynar’s declaration, included in the lawsuit, states that when he raided the BRC, he “personally observed various unsettling scenes,” according to a reading of the lawsuit by The Arizona Republic. Agents found a “cooler filled with male genitalia,” “a bucket of heads, arms and legs,” and a “large torso with the head removed and replaced with a smaller head sewn together in a ‘Frankenstein’ manner,” Cwynar testified. He also saw, according to the Republic:

Large male torsos with limbs and genitalia removed.

Buckets and coolers with various body parts, including a bucket of heads, arms and legs.

Body parts piled on top of each other throughout the facility, with no apparent identification.

Steel freezers with frozen body parts inside with no apparent identification.

The New York Post reported that agents also found “infected heads” and stacked body parts without identification tags. – read more