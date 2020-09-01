Horrifying video shows man attempting to rape women in broad daylight in NYC, bystanders don’t intervene

The heinous incident happened Saturday around 11 a.m. on an Upper East Side subway platform. According to WNBC, the 25-year-old victim was waiting for her train when a man shoved her to the ground and began assaulting her.

This is an additional photo of the suspect- If you were one of the witnesses who stepped in and saved the victim from further harm, we’d like to hear from you- You can DM @NYPDTips (for Spanish, call 888-57-PISTA)- and please call 911 immediately if you spot him pic.twitter.com/kmlMSSs1Wv — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020

Police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for the horrific crime.

Jose Reyes, 31, of the Bronx was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of attempted rape, assault, and harassment, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced. Police apprehended Reyes in East Harlem, WNBC-TV reported.

“This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed and got him to cease his behavior while subsequently videotaping the incident,” Harrison said. – READ MORE

