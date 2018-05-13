HORRIFYING: Teacher Allegedly Instructs Children To Pelt Three-Year-Old Boy With Rocks (VIDEO)

In as brutal a real-life lesson as a child can imagine, a daycare teacher in Forrest City, Arkansas, allegedly instructed children who attended the school to throw rocks at a three-year-old boy after the boy picked up rocks and threw them on the ground.

According to Fox13 Memphis, a female teacher who witnessed the incident at the Teach N Tend Daycare in Forrest City, Arkansas, said the brutal teacher had told the little boy to sit down, prompting him to allegedly pick up some rocks and throw them on the ground. The witness-teacher then saw the teacher who was admonishing the boy instruct the other children to throw rocks at the boy to teach him a lesson; at least six children reportedly obeyed. – READ MORE

