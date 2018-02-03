Horrible Flu Season Could Affect Super Bowl Outcome

Officials are calling this the “worst flu season in a decade” — and it may even affect this year’s Super Bowl outcome.

According to 247 Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles are in crisis mode due to a flu bug that followed them all the way to Minneapolis, putting as many as three players out of commission.

“Ronald Darby missed Thursday’s media session due to illness,” 247 Sports reported, “along with Timmy Jernigan.”

Outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks also caught the flu this week but was fortunately able to attend the team’s final media session before the big game on Sunday.

As to what NFL fans should expect to see happen in Minneapolis on Sunday, if Eagles lose due to the flu, a new Deflategate-sized conspiracy could be in order. Just blame “Flugate” on Tom Brady. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Health officials at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention rang the alarm about this year’s deadly flu fleason at their weekly Friday briefing, saying “overall hospitalizations are now the highest we’ve seen, even higher than 2014-2015 high season.”

Just as concerning, the number of pediatric deaths rose this week by 16, from 37 to 53.

Twenty percent of the children who died had been vaccinated, officials said.

Dr. Dan Jernigan reported at the briefing a rise in hospitalization rates from 41.9 per 100,000 last week to 51.4 this week. He said that number may ultimately exceed that of 2014-2015, when there were 710,000 by season’s end. – READ MORE