Horowitz Report Will Be Damning, Criminal Referrals Likely

Authored by Sara Carter via SaraACarter.com,

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s much anticipated report on his investigation into the FBI’s probe into President Trump’s campaign is expected to be made public before Thanksgiving and the outcome is alleged to contain several criminal referrals, according to sources who spoke with SaraACarter.com.

Here’s what to expect: According to several sources the report will be ‘damning’ and will allegedly contain criminal referrals on former FBI officials. The report will apparently have at least two criminal referrals, said two sources, with knowledge. One of those criminal referrals is expected to be Comey. However, the Inspector General’s office has not been

Those referrals allegedly will be made based on information and evidence obtained by the Inspector General and may very well have been the reason Justice Department Attorney General William Barr and Connecticut prosecutor John Durham opened a criminal probe into the FBI’s investigation into the President.

Some information has already been made public. In a recent interview with Fox New’s Martha McCallum Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has spoken with Barr, said “I think his report is going to be stunning. I think it is going to be damning. I think it’s going to prove that the system got off the rails and we need corrective action.”

As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham, told McCallum his committee will be examining the FBI’s use of a FISA warrant on Page, alongside the current investigation being conducted separately by Durham. – READ MORE