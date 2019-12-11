Horowitz: FBI Should Have Pumped The Brakes On Surveillance Of Trump Campaign Aide (VIDEO)

IG Horowitz told Congressional investigators on Wednesday that FBI officials should have seriously reconsidered their surveillance efforts on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in early 2017, when information they gathered cast significant doubt on their legal justification to surveil him, according to Bloomberg.


Horowitz also said that the FBI misled the FISA court in order to keep spying on Page.

“I don’t think the Department of Justice fairly treated these FISAs, and he was on the receiving end of them,” he said. – READ MORE

