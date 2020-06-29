Horowitz: America or Afghanistan? The growing danger to truckers on America’s roads

It’s the type of nightmare we never envisioned even under a Democrat presidency. Truckers on the nation’s highways and streets now face a serious threat of being surrounded by a mob or potentially dragged out of their trucks and beaten, reminiscent of grisly images we’ve seen in other parts of the world. Where is the Trump administration’s plan to protect the nation’s truckers from the anarchist mobs?

Minneapolis crime watchers reported Wednesday night that a group of four males were attempting to pull truckers out of their cabins. Another trucker was reportedly driving on the Bobby Jones Expressway in Augusta, Georgia, when his fully loaded tanker truck came under gunfire, as if he were traveling in Afghanistan. Similar stories have reportedly occurred on I-70 in Ohio and I-95 in Connecticut. Truck drivers have reported at least two shootings on interstate highways near Memphis, Tennessee. These are some of the most traveled interstate highways in the country, where we now have armed anarchists shooting at motorists.

If securing our interstate highways is not a job for the federal government when states are refusing to protect them, then I don’t know what is. If armed right-wing militias were shooting at trucks or blocking them and attacking the drivers, I don’t think the government would have waited more than 24 hours to take action. We’re now going on four weeks.

According to a poll on trucking app CDLLife, 79 percent of truck drivers said they’d refuse to deliver to any city that defunds the police.

The problem is that even without such legislation, the police have essentially been abolished. Officers get prosecuted for doing their jobs, while rioters escape prosecution. Consequently, they have taken a hands-off approach, resulting in mobsters blocking roads and highways with impunity. The police have been abolished in all but name only, which is why Trump must secure the roads with federal resources until order is restored at the local level. – READ MORE

