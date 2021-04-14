Hordes Of Demoralized Cops Are Quitting Their Jobs, And America’s Streets Are Less Safe As A Result

The United States has never faced a more severe law enforcement crisis than it is facing right now. All over the nation, police officers are quitting in droves, and many of those jobs are going unfilled because of the difficulty in recruiting new applicants. Since the death of George Floyd, police officers have been relentlessly demonized by the corporate media, police budgets have been dramatically slashed in major cities all across the country, and many prominent politicians have publicly expressed disdain for their local law enforcement authorities. In such an environment, serving the community as a police officer is not an attractive option, and it makes perfect sense why so many officers have been throwing in the towel on their once promising careers.

In Portland, 115 officers have either retired or resigned since July 1st.

Exit interview statements are not mandatory for police officers that are leaving the force in Portland, but those that have filled them out have been quite frank about their reasons for leaving…

In 31 exit interview statements, the employees who turned in their badges or retired were brutally frank about their reasons for getting out. “The community shows zero support. The city council are raging idiots, in addition to being stupid. Additionally, the mayor and council ignore actual facts on crime and policing in favor of radical leftist and anarchists fantasy. What’s worse is ppb command (lt. and above) is arrogantly incompetent and cowardly,” one retiring detective wrote.

I can’t understand why anyone would still want to be a police officer in Portland at this point. There has been endless civil unrest in the city for months on end, and most of the politicians are far left radicals that are clearly on the side of the protesters.

Another officer that left the force stated that he has “never seen morale so low” among officers in Portland…

“What the city council has done to beat down the officers’ willingness to do police work is unfathomable,” he wrote. “I have never seen morale so low. Officers leaving mid-career and sometimes sooner to go to other agencies. Officers retiring when they would have stayed longer if the situation were different.” He said he knew it was time to go because he stopped looking forward to work that he once loved. “It is no longer a fun place to work. … There is no end in sight and the negatives far exceed anything positive … hate what Portland has become.’’

He is not alone in hating what Portland has become.

It should be one of the most beautiful cities in America, but now it has literally been transformed into a crime-ridden hellhole.

Seattle is another city that has seen over a hundred officers leave, and those that have moved on have also expressed very bitter feelings in their exit interviews…

