Hong Kong Protesters Hold Trump ‘Rocky Balboa’ Posters at Thanksgiving Rally

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong held up posters featuring U.S. President Donald Trump depicted as “Rocky Balboa” at a special rally on Thanksgiving Day to thank the president for signing legislation supporting their cause.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted a humorous image of his face superimposed on Sylvester Stallone’s body, circa 1976, in the role of prizefighter Rocky Balboa.

Left-wing Hollywood personalities were outraged, and mainstream media fact-checkers tittered in disapproval, but most people took the tweet as a joke.

Except in Hong Kong. There, protesters appear to have taken the image seriously, as a depiction of American resolve against China.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed two relevant bills into law. One, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, “mandates sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human rights abuses and requires an annual review of the favorable trade status that Washington grants Hong Kong,” the Associated Press reported. The other bill prohibits the export to Hong Kong of non-lethal arms used by police to suppress protests. – READ MORE