HONEYMOON is Over: Joe Lieberman Calls For Dems To Reject Ocasio-Cortez

Former Democratic vice-presidential candidate and Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman has come forward to urge New York voters to reject Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in November and vote for the man she upset in the Democratic primary, incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley. Lieberman also urged Crowley to stay in the race.

Writing in The Wall Street Journal, Lieberman writes:

Because the policies Ms. Ocasio-Cortez advocates are so far from the mainstream, her election in November would make it harder for Congress to stop fighting and start fixing problems … Fortunately, Joe Crowley and the voters in his district can prevent this damage.

Lieberman takes aim at the hard-left wing of the Democratic Party: “Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America, whose platform, like hers, is more Socialist than Democratic. Her dreams of new federal spending would bankrupt the country or require very large tax increases, including on the working class.”

He notes that Ocasio-Cortez spoke from the DSA policy book during the primary, which meant she supported socialist governments, “even if they are dictatorial and corrupt (Venezuela).” Lieberman also cites Ocasio-Cortez’s “opposition to American leadership in the world, even to alleviate humanitarian disasters (Syria), and reflexive criticism of one of America’s great democratic allies (Israel)”

