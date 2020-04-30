Homicide Unit Investigating Death Of The Man Who Drank Fish Tank Cleaner, Report Says

A homicide unit is reportedly investigating the death of a man who allegedly drank fish tank cleaner last month along with his wife in an attempt to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“The Mesa City Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the death of Gary Lenius, the Arizona man whose wife served him soda mixed with fish tank cleaner in what she claimed was a bid to fend off the coronavirus,” The Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reported. “A detective handling the case confirmed the investigation to the Washington Free Beacon on Tuesday after requesting a recording of the Free Beacon’s interviews with Lenius’s wife, Wanda.”

Gary Lenius, 68, died late last month after he and his wife, Wanda, 61, supposedly consumed fish tank cleaner because it contained chloroquine phosphate—a substance that they said they had heard President Donald Trump tout as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The news comes after Goodman had published a series of reports at the Free Beacon about the couple.

Goodman interviewed friends of Lenius who described him as an intelligent, level-headed engineer who was not prone to impulsive and reckless behavior, like drinking fish tank cleaner. – READ MORE

