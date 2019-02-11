Homeowner Puts ‘Assault Rifle’ Controversy To Rest After Gunning Down 5 Home Invaders

The anti-gun crowd tends to show their complete gun ignorance with the various arguments they make against guns. Even establishment media, with an anti-gun bias, has repeatedly shown a lack of basic understanding about guns, making mistake after mistake in their reports.

Perhaps Hollywood’s movies, laden with unrealistic scenes of gun battles, have contributed to some of the crazy beliefs. Those who have been in actual high-adrenaline, real-life gunfights know better.

A homeowner in Houston, Texas, recently showed why some anti-gun crowd arguments are dangerous for those in need of self-defense.

It began when his home was invaded by armed individuals seeking to rob him, reported ABC News.

While many may opt to have a weapon such as a shotgun for home defense, this homeowner was fortunate to have chosen an AK-47. While shotguns notoriously hold few rounds, a standard magazine for an AK-47 holds 30. When facing multiple armed intruders, that difference can also be the difference between life and death.

The unidentified man’s home was invaded by two men wearing ski masks. When they thought he was reaching for cash to meet their demands, he was instead reaching for his fully-loaded rifle.

Gunfire ensued, with both sides firing. Five suspects, some of whom were outside the house, ended up being shot, with at least three deaths reported.

They say when seconds count, police are just minutes away. Facing down armed intruders, this man had no time for police to show up to help.

