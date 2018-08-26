Homeless man’s lawyer says couple who raised $400k for him is withholding money

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had a new life ahead of him.

Last October, the homeless man used his last $20 to buy gas for a woman, Kate McClure, who was stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. McClure, in return, created a GoFundMe campaign with her boyfriend Mark D’Amico to raise money for Bobbitt to thank him.

McClure and Bobbitt’s story quickly transformed into a viral “feel-good” story, and the campaign, as of Friday night, raised a total of $402,706 within nine months.

But what started as a good deed has now devolved into an all-out feud. Bobbitt’s lawyer says a large portion of money never reached his client.

“From what I can see, the GoFundMe account raised $402,000 and GoFundMe charged a fee of approximately $30,000. Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure gave Johnny about $75,000. There should be close to another $300,000 available to Johnny,” Bobbitt’s lawyer Chris Fallon told CNN on Friday.

Fallon says he and another attorney, Jacqueline Promislo, are working to get that money back. The goal, Fallon said, is to secure a guardian to manage that money so the 14,000 people who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign would know where their money is going. – READ MORE