True Pundit

Politics

Homeless man breaks into California governor’s residence, says he’s an ‘open-door policy kind of guy’

Posted on by
Share:

A homeless man who was arrested last month after breaking into California Gov. Jerry Brown’s home in Sacramento reportedly said he only tried entering the mansion because he figured the sanctuary state politician was “an open-door policy kind of guy.”

The California Highway Patrol said 51-year-old Steven Seeley was arrested April 19 and treated at a hospital for cuts he received while breaking a window to get out of the home in downtown Sacramento, located about 10 blocks from the Capitol.

In an interview with KCRA-TV on Sunday, Seeley claimed he heard what sounded like a large cat roaring nearby, and ran in to an unlocked side door.

A homeless man broke into the Sacramento residence of California Governor Jerry Brown last month after claiming he was scared by a large animal.  (Google Street View/Reuters)

“He’s an open-door policy kind of guy, so I figured the door would be unlocked, or else I wouldn’t have ran over there if I thought the door would be locked,” Seeley told KCRA. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Homeless man breaks into California governor's residence, says he's an 'open-door policy kind of guy'
Homeless man breaks into California governor's residence, says he's an 'open-door policy kind of guy'

A homeless man who was arrested last month after breaking into California Gov. Jerry Brown's home in Sacramento reportedly said he only tried entering the mansion because he figured the sanctuary state politician was an open-door policy kind of guy.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: