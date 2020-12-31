Homeless Antifa Group Occupies Tacoma Motel

Homeless Antifa activists booked 16 hotel rooms at a Travelodge in Tacoma, Washington on Christmas Eve and are refusing to pay, demanding the local government pay for their accommodations and turn the motel into a shelter.

Autonomous zone: A far-left group booked 16 rooms for one night in a struggling motel near Seattle. But it was a scam. The dozens of activists are refusing to leave & won’t pay. And police won’t remove the trespassers. https://t.co/aBX4xMrmhh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2020

KOMO News has reported that over 40 homeless people have moved into the hotel, with no plans on paying.

Shawn Randhawa, the motel operator, told KOMO News that if the occupants continue to stay, he will be forced to shut down and lay off his employees. Protests in the parking lot have driven away most of the other paying customers, Randhawa said.

“I’ll have to lock the doors. and if the city won’t kick them out, they can have it,” he said. “I’ll shut off the water and I’m not fighting with these people. I believe there should be a law.”

A spokesperson for the Antifa group Tacoma Housing argued that they are bringing business to the hotel.- READ MORE

