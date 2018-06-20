Homeland Security Secretary: ‘Parents Who Enter Illegally Are By Definition Criminals’

Here’s a simple concept: “Parents who enter illegally are by definition criminals.”

That’s what Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters in an evening briefing at the White House on Monday.

At the White House, Nielsen said that adults charged with crimes can’t just simply keep their children.

“For example, if there’s no documentation to confirm the claimed relationship between an adult and a child, we do so if the parent is a national security, public or safety risk, including when there are criminal charges at issue and it may not be appropriate to maintain the family in detention together,” she said.

It’s all pretty simple, really. And there’s an easy fix: If you’re not a U.S. citizen, don’t enter the United States illegally — with or without children. If you do, you’ll be arrested, and having children with you won’t change that. “Parents who enter illegally are by definition criminals.” – READ MORE

