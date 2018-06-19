Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Neilsen: ‘Well-Coached’ Illegal Aliens Using Children To Pose As Families
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Monday that some “well-coached” people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are using children to pose as families to gain entry.
Neilsen said Monday that the children often represent a well-publicized “get-out-of-jail-free-card” that the Trump administration stopped handing out with the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy two months ago.
She also said America’s low bar for establishing asylum-seekers’ “credible fear” of persecution or physical harm in their home countries.
“As a result, over the last seven years we’ve seen the number of individuals claiming asylum skyrocket,” she said.
And “we’ve asked Congress to adjust the standard of proof to prevent well-coached applicants from uttering the magic words indicating a fear of returning home.” – READ MORE
