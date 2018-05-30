Homeland Security money went to sanctuary cities despite Trump vows: report

The Homeland Security Department recently authorized $1.7 billion in grants to states, some of which went to “sanctuary” cities that do not enforce federal immigration laws, despite President Trump’s vows to cut off the funding.

According to a report in McClatchy, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen signed off on the grants despite objections from senior staffers.

A spokesman for the department said Nielsen had little choice but to approve the grants given a court order that prevents the federal government from withholding funding.

“We cannot implement or enforce the portion of the Executive Order that instructs us to withhold funding from sanctuary cities,” the DHS spokesman said.

The official also pushed back on the McClatchy report, saying agency officials would not press her to withhold the grants since they would then be “asking her to not comply with a court order.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1