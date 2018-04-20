Security
Home Invasion Victims Use AR–15 To Defend Themselves Against Five Armed Intruders
Three men were asleep inside their Glen St. Mary, Fla., mobile home when five young intruders claiming to be police broke down the front door at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, News 4 Jax reports.
The first intruder wore a mask and shouted, “Sheriff’s office!” from outside the trailer before breaking the front door down and shooting a single round.
Upon hearing the break-in, two of the three men staying in the mobile home — one armed with an AR–15 and another with a handgun — confronted the criminals with open fire in self-defense.
The armed victims shot about 30 rounds, killing the gunman who wore a mask — Corey Lauramore — and wounding two others — William Lauramore and an unidentified 16-year-old. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Three men were asleep inside their Glen St. Mary, Fla., mobile home when five young intruders claiming to be police broke down the front door at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, News 4 Jax reports. The first int