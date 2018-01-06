Home Invasion Suspect Kicks in Door, Meets Shotgun, Dies Shortly Thereafter

A home invasion suspect allegedly kicked in a door in Merced, California, Wednesday night only to make a fatal encounter with a shotgun.

The invasion occurred shortly after 10 pm.

According to the Merced Sun-Star, a resident called police to say he had shot a suspect who kicked in the door to his apartment. The resident said the man kicked in the door then walked directly at him, at which time the resident shot the suspect with a shotgun. – READ MORE

