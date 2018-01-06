True Pundit

Security

Home Invasion Suspect Kicks in Door, Meets Shotgun, Dies Shortly Thereafter

Posted on by
Share:

A home invasion suspect allegedly kicked in a door in Merced, California, Wednesday night only to make a fatal encounter with a shotgun.

The invasion occurred shortly after 10 pm.

According to the Merced Sun-Star, a resident called police to say he had shot a suspect who kicked in the door to his apartment. The resident said the man kicked in the door then walked directly at him, at which time the resident shot the suspect with a shotgun. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Home Invasion Suspect Kicks in Door, Meets Shotgun, Dies Shortly Thereafter
Home Invasion Suspect Kicks in Door, Meets Shotgun, Dies Shortly Thereafter

A home invasion suspect allegedly kicked in a door in Merced, California, Wednesday night only to be fatally greeted with a shotgun.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: