Homan Calls out Castro for Balking the Deportation of Hundreds: ‘If You Don’t Like It, Change It’

Former immigration official Tom Homan called out Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) after he claimed recent deportations were designed to “strike fear” rather than enforce the law.

(…)

During an interview on Fox New’s “America’s Newsroom,” Homan, who was the former acting director of ICE, called out Castro for condemning the enforcement of laws when he is a member of Congress.

“ is wrong. He is so wrong. This is about enforcing immigration law. This is about laws that Congress enacted. I think Congress is in the habit of creating laws, enacting laws that they didn’t want to enforce. As a lawmaker, he needs to do one thing: He needs to go back and read the very statutes that Congress wrote about illegal immigration and harboring illegal immigrants. He’s a lawmaker. If you don’t like it, change it, but don’t vilify the men and women who strap a gun to their hip every day to do the job that Congress expects them to do.”

Homan told Castro that he “can’t have it both ways” with law enforcement.

“Either we enforce the laws or we don’t,” said Homan. “To not enforce the law means open borders and this country does not want open borders.” – READ MORE