Homan Blasts Schumer, Says He’s Putting ‘Political Hatred’ of Trump Above National Security

Fox News contributor Thomas Homan said Tuesday that Sen. Chuck Schumer is putting his “political hatred” ahead of his responsibility to protect the country in opposing the president’s desire to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Echoing remarks recently made by the Senate minority leader, Homan — the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — said he’s “aghast” at Schumer’s flip-flop in support of a border barrier.

“This president is negotiating. It’s the Democrats who haven’t given one inch on negotiations,” Homan said on America’s Newsroom.

Homan added that Schumer won’t vote in favor a barrier along the border because he doesn’t want to give President Trump a victory.

"He's putting his political hatred of this president over his responsibility to protect this nation," he said of Schumer.