#HollywoodFossilFool street art targeting gas-guzzling Arnold Schwarzenegger appears in LA

The Hollywood Fossil Fool loves his Fossil Fuels.

That’s obvious after the latest street art by Sabo targeting former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared around Los Angeles County.

“The Green Police demands you do as I say not as I do!” the posted reads plastered on a Venice beach sign.

Actor and environmental activist Arnold Schwarzenegger is gassing up the chopper for a gas-burning helicopter joy ride for some lucky contestant, even after he said that he would sue oil companies for killing people with fossil fuels.

“I don’t think there’s any difference: If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first-degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies,” Schwarzenegger said, announcing his upcoming lawsuit at the South By Southwest tech conference. “Every gas station on it, every car should have a warning label on it, every product that has fossil fuels should have a warning label on it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1