Hollywood Writer Threatens to Kidnap President Trump’s Baby Granddaughter

This is getting way out of hand.

When he’s not channeling his inner Peter Fonda and threatening the baby granddaughter of President Trump, Pat Dussault is a Canadian comedy writer with a Hollywood resume.

Dussault Tweeted on Wednesday an alarming threat, declaring he and others were “coming for” the baby girl next.

Chloe is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

Is anyone working at the Secret Service these days?

Or should we outsource the First Family’s security privately?

