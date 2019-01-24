Hollywood Voice Actor Mocks Death Threats Against Covington Kids: ‘You Reap What You Sow’

On Tuesday, a Hollywood actor who has supplied the voices for characters in numerous television animated series decided to weigh in on the controversy involving the kids from Covington Catholic High School and Native American man Nathan Phillips by targeting the boys on Twitter after it was reported they had received death threats, writing, “I’ve never in my life said ‘Well, those are well-deserved death threats.’, but I’ve also learned to never say never… #fuckthempunkasswhitekids.”

John Dimaggio then followed his initial tweet by adding, “I’m not saying death threats are ok, but you reap what you sow. That’s my point. PUNK ASS KIDS KNEW EXACTLY WHAT THEY WERE DOING. And I did see the video. Israelites? We deal with them in NYC on the street all the time, shouting their shit. So what? Those kids? #glasshouses.”

According to some of the boys from Covington Catholic, death threats have been only part of the horrific abuse they have received. – READ MORE