    Hollywood Unhinged After Brett Kavanuagh Confirmation: ‘F*ck Kavanaugh F*ck Trump’ ‘Electoral Rampage Is Underway’

    Hollywood A-listers And Power Players Melted Down On Social Media Saturday After Judge Brett Kavanaugh Officially Became The 114th Justice To Serve On The U.s. Supreme Court.

    “Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder,” former Netflix host Chelsea Handler fumed on Twitter.- READ MORE

    HBO host Bill Maher on Friday cast some of the blame for Judge Kavanaugh’s likely confirmation to social justice warriors who are “crazy enough” to ignite fears that scrutiny in the future will include high school records.

    “There are social justice warriors who are crazy enough in this country, I fight with them all the time, who … they lend enough credence to this to make people think, ‘Oh, you know what? They’re going to go after my high school record,’” Maher told his “Real Time With Bill Maher” panel during a Friday discussion. “‘That’s fair game now.’ And it becomes sort of a privacy thing.” – READ MORE

    Hollywood A-listers and power players melted down on social media Saturday after Judge Brett Kavanaugh officially became the 114th justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

