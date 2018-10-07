Hollywood Unhinged After Brett Kavanuagh Confirmation: ‘F*ck Kavanaugh F*ck Trump’ ‘Electoral Rampage Is Underway’

Hollywood A-listers And Power Players Melted Down On Social Media Saturday After Judge Brett Kavanaugh Officially Became The 114th Justice To Serve On The U.s. Supreme Court.

Even if Brett Kavanaugh is innocent — which I do not believe — ALL he had to do to bolster the appearance of judicial fitness was to keep his cool for just a few hours. Only a few hours of even-tempered composure. That’s it. He couldn’t. He is unfit for the sobriety of this job. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) October 6, 2018

Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 6, 2018

Opinion: How the Democrats got outplayed on Kavanaughhttps://t.co/oQ7LCw2Ddu HOW LIMP R DEMS⁉️ WHERE DO THEY HIDE THEIR🏀🏈⁉️EVIL GOP CONG,SEX&🍺🍺SCOTUS,&🐈GRABBING PRES IS MARRIAGE MADE IN HELL🔥BUT GOP WILL BITE DOWN HARD ON DEMS,& NON WHITES JUGULAR’S,TILL THEY BLEED OUT — Cher (@cher) October 6, 2018

Moron, when you're done taking credit for letting a man walk his daughter down the aisle you might want to consider you just gave legit conservative Republicans their 2nd Supreme Court seat & final thing they wanted from your incompetent ass. It's gonna get real @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/rtGcIj4S92 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 6, 2018

My rage will not extinguish my hope, it will only organize it. #BelieveWomen #BelieveSurviviors pic.twitter.com/t94LR0V6Xf — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 6, 2018

What a terrible day in American history. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 6, 2018

Finally a privileged entitled white guy gets a win. I get that the majority of us a furious and sad but think about how great it’s gonna feel to vote every one of these victim shaming motherfuckers out! VOTE! Get your friends to vote! Volunteer! https://t.co/8Db5m4lLE7 — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 6, 2018

Jeanine McDrunky extends her good wishes to Brett McRapey. https://t.co/m5x8qah9x5 — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 6, 2018

“Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder,” former Netflix host Chelsea Handler fumed on Twitter.- READ MORE

HBO host Bill Maher on Friday cast some of the blame for Judge Kavanaugh’s likely confirmation to social justice warriors who are “crazy enough” to ignite fears that scrutiny in the future will include high school records.

“There are social justice warriors who are crazy enough in this country, I fight with them all the time, who … they lend enough credence to this to make people think, ‘Oh, you know what? They’re going to go after my high school record,’” Maher told his “Real Time With Bill Maher” panel during a Friday discussion. “‘That’s fair game now.’ And it becomes sort of a privacy thing.” – READ MORE