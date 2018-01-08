Hollywood Stars Don’t Know Whether To Party Or Protest In #MeToo Era

It’s the Perfect Storm.

Hollywood comes together on Sunday to celebrate itself in the first of many such evenings to come, this time for the Golden Globes. Tonight’s awards show is sure to be the most political, pedantic and pathetic in history.

First, Hollywood hates the current president of the United States, Donald Trump. After eight years of basking in the glow of The Chosen One, Barack Obama, celebrities have come out of the woodwork to protest every move Trump makes (when Roseanne Arquette is tweeting nonstop about him, you know the hate has reached even the D-listers).

But more, there’s the whole #metoo thing, which kicked off in Hollywood when women emerged to accuse movie mogul and power broker Harvey Weinstein of everything from inappropriate touching to rape.

Since then, it’s been a torrent. Kevin Spacey was accused of assaulting multiple young men; Dustin Hoffman allegedly fondled and groped women; director Brett Ratner faced charges of forcing himself on actresses; Ben Affleck was seen groping a female host on an old TV show; screenwriter James Toback was accused of inappropriate sexual conduct by nearly 40 women. Don’t even ask about Louis C.K. (DAILY WIRE)

Harvey Weinstein is an American film producer and executive who gained fame producing independent films as co-founder of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company. In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported that dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual abuse over a period of at least 30 years. More than 80 women in the film industry subsequently accused Weinstein of such acts. Weinstein denied “any non-consensual sex”.

Shortly after the news broke, Weinstein was dismissed by The Weinstein Company, and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other professional associations. Criminal investigations into complaints from at least six women are ongoing in Los Angeles, New York City, and London.

The scandal triggered many similar allegations against powerful men around the world, and led to the ousting of many of them from their positions. It also led a great number of women to share their own experiences of sexual assault, harassment, or rape on social media under the hashtag #MeToo. The scandal’s impact came to be called the “Weinstein effect“. (WIKI)

