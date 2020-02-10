HOLLYWOOD PHONY Brad Pitt Slams GOP, Trump Impeachment Trial at the Oscars — But SILENT on Pal & Alleged Rapist Harvey Weinstein (VIDEO)

Brad Pitt continued his awards season (and acceptance speech) domination on Sunday night, winning the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

During his speech, he also got political, calling out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said on stage. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt did not criticize his pal, former boss and alleged rapist Harvey Weinstein, however. Typical phony. (Watch below)

