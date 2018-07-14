Politics
Hollywood Left Celebrates ‘True Patriot’ Peter Strzok
Even though piles of evidence shows that FBI agent Peter Strzok had a tremendous amount of anti-Trump bias while conducting an investigation of Russian election interference, the Hollywood Left is celebrating him as a “true patriot” for trying to save the world from President Trump.
In several text exchanges with his mistress, former bureau lawyer Lisa Page, Strzok expressed statements that undoubtedly showed he had an agenda against President Trump.
#strozk is a beast! We are seeing what a true patriot looks and sounds like!!! I want to a hero like him someday but I gotta a lot of work to do! @IngrahamAngle @seanhannity @realDonaldTrump @Comey @TuckerCarlson @newtgingrich @GovMikeHuckabee @SarahHuckabee @KellyannePolls https://t.co/0sr1Uk7chm
— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 12, 2018
Trump & the GOP have built a conspiracy theory on a couple off-hand texts from Strzok. For anyone with an open mind (who watches more than the GOP-propaganda machine Fox) that’s always been an obvious, desperate act, hoping the American people are dumb enough to fall for it. https://t.co/HVa67beJ7Q
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2018
GOP reeks of desperation. Straws are mightily being grasped. All in service of protecting a lying race baiting misogynist who’s campaign conspired with a foreign enemy power to undermine our democracy. For the love of US we can not let this happen. VOTE!!!
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 12, 2018
A wounded veteran slammed a Democratic lawmaker for suggesting embattled FBI official Peter Strzok deserves a Purple Heart for enduring Republicans’ “attacks” during a House hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday.
“If I could give you a Purple Heart, I would,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said, accusing his GOP colleagues of attempting to undermine Strzok and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
Marine Staff Sgt. Johnny “Joey” Jones (Ret.) — a Purple Heart recipient who lost both of his legs and suffered other permanent injuries in an IED explosion in Afghanistan — said Cohen’s remarks were “disgraceful.”
“So what this congressman did — and he probably doesn’t even understand it — is he equated Republicans or the actual looking for truth to an enemy attacking this man,” Jones said.
“A man’s personal life is his own doing. He made it public when he put it on a government cell phone,” Jones said. “To say that that deserves a medal — and not only a medal, but in my opinion the highest honor of a medal — is absolutely ridiculous. And quite honestly, it’s disgusting.” – READ MORE
Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, said Friday that he slammed FBI agent Peter Strzok about his infidelity with an FBI lawyer because he was tired of hearing Strzok lie to Congress.
“It wasn’t the infidelity so much as it was his brazen ability to lie with a straight face,” Gohmert said on WMAL radio Friday. “That’s what really got to me.”
Gohmert said other intelligence and law enforcement officials often see their security clearances revoked if they are found to be cheating on their spouses, because it may show a willingness to lie in other areas, and because they could be blackmailed to keep their secret from getting out.
In that way, Gohmert said he was more upset about Strzok’s propensity to lie that had him upset, and less upset about what he was lying about, which was the affair he had.
“Where it really got to me was when he was lying, he knew he was lying, he knew I knew he was lying, and yet he had no qualms about it,” Gohmert told WMAL.
“And it was just that look, the smirk, like, so what, that got to me that I thought, you know, dad gum, you’ve gotten so good at this probably from all the hundreds of times you lied to your wife,” he said.- READ MORE
