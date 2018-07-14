Hollywood Left Celebrates ‘True Patriot’ Peter Strzok

Even though piles of evidence shows that FBI agent Peter Strzok had a tremendous amount of anti-Trump bias while conducting an investigation of Russian election interference, the Hollywood Left is celebrating him as a “true patriot” for trying to save the world from President Trump.

In several text exchanges with his mistress, former bureau lawyer Lisa Page, Strzok expressed statements that undoubtedly showed he had an agenda against President Trump.

Trump & the GOP have built a conspiracy theory on a couple off-hand texts from Strzok. For anyone with an open mind (who watches more than the GOP-propaganda machine Fox) that’s always been an obvious, desperate act, hoping the American people are dumb enough to fall for it. https://t.co/HVa67beJ7Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2018

GOP reeks of desperation. Straws are mightily being grasped. All in service of protecting a lying race baiting misogynist who’s campaign conspired with a foreign enemy power to undermine our democracy. For the love of US we can not let this happen. VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 12, 2018

A wounded veteran slammed a Democratic lawmaker for suggesting embattled FBI official Peter Strzok deserves a Purple Heart for enduring Republicans’ “attacks” during a House hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday.

“If I could give you a Purple Heart, I would,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said, accusing his GOP colleagues of attempting to undermine Strzok and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Marine Staff Sgt. Johnny “Joey” Jones (Ret.) — a Purple Heart recipient who lost both of his legs and suffered other permanent injuries in an IED explosion in Afghanistan — said Cohen’s remarks were “disgraceful.”