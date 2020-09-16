Hollywood Director Judd Apatow: ‘China Has Bought Our Silence’

Director Judd Apatow told MSNBC on Tuesday that China has “bought” the silence of Hollywood.

“Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China becoming more free, what has happened is a place like China has bought our silence with their money,” Apatow said. “They have just completely shut down critical content about human-rights abuses in China.”

Apatow is an award-winning director famous for his role in creating smash comedy hits such as Superbad, Talladega Nights, Anchorman, and Step Brothers.

Unlike much of Hollywood, Apatow has also been an unflinching critic of China. “It is shameful that no US companies and very few politicians speak up about concentration camps in China,” he tweeted last week. “The United States has abandoned the world when it comes to human rights.” – READ MORE

