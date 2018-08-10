Hollywood Chamber Gives Unwelcome Response To Anti-Trumpers About His Walk Of Fame Star

Now the embattled star faces oblivion after the West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a resolution this week requesting that Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce permanently remove the hated reminder of who is not their president. Mayor John Duran proudly announced the decision late Monday:

The announcement inspired great joy from anti-Trumpers across the country, but a comment from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce following Duran’s announcement will likely not be so enthusiastically received.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark,” said Leron Gubler, the chamber’s president and CEO, the New York Post reports. “Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk.” – READ MORE

Austin Clay, who identified himself as the man who took a pickaxe to Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, was arraigned Monday in Los Angeles County Court — and discovered precisely how much his “resistance” could end up costing him.

The L.A. County district attorney, TMZ reports, has charged Clay with felony vandalism, and, if convicted, Clay could face a maximum of three years in prison for destroying Trump’s star in an act of protest.

Clay probably won’t object to the charges, though he may try to enter a plea bargain. If convicted, Clay isn’t likely to serve the full three year term, but L.A. County courts are notoriously unpredictable. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1