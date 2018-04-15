Hollywood Actress Strays: No, There Should Not Be A Female James Bond

Most Hollywood stars are salivating at the thought of a female James Bond sliding into the spotlight after actor Daniel Craig plays the womanizing character for one last time in “Bond 25.”

But not all actresses are on board for a female 007. Speaking to Uproxx, “Gone Girl” star Rosamund Pike veered from the uncreative feminist train of thought that women must remake every film in existence with a male lead and stated the obvious: the iconic James Bond character is entirely masculine and, besides, women shouldn’t get “sloppy seconds,” but create their own badass characters instead.

“I’d just say write a new story,” said Pike. “James Bond is a character that Ian Fleming created. Of course the brand has become bigger and whatever, but take one of the Bond Girls and give her her own story. I think the character of James Bond is a man. He is really.”

“To have such a character in a completely independent series, why should a woman get sort of sloppy seconds?” she asked. “Why should she have once been a man and now it has to be played by a woman? Why not make a kick-ass female agent in her own right?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1