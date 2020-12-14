Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani bashes male Trump supporters, says ‘traditional masculinity is a disease’

Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani drew thousands of responses on Twitter after declaring that “traditional masculinity is a disease.” The critique, which was seen as inflammatory by many, was a response to a tweet regarding President Donald Trump’s popularity with men in the 2020 election.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, a senior writer at FiveThirtyEight, promoted one of her articles in a tweet captioned: “Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump’s ‘shrug it off’ approach.”

Nanjiani retweeted the post about men who voted for Trump and added his own commentary that appeared to be an insult to male Trump supporters. The tweet read, “Traditional masculinity is a disease.”

Traditional masculinity is a disease. https://t.co/viSNNE9iah — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 9, 2020

Nanjiani did not expound on his belief that “traditional masculinity is a disease.”

The vague statement was immediately met with a wave of backlash.

