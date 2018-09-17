HOLDER RIDICULES ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT’ MINDSET AS ‘FLAWED’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said late Saturday that the “Make America Great Again mindset” is flawed and “rooted in fear.”

“This sort of thinking, this ‘Make America Great’ mindset is not only flawed, it’s rooted in fear. And it favors an imagined past over a realistic future,” Holder said while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner.

Holder also questioned what time period people who want to “make America great again” would rewind to if given the chance, referring to President Trump‘s campaign slogan.

“Certainly it was not when people were enslaved,” he said. “Certainly it was not when segregation was the law of the land. Certainly it was not when women were disenfranchised. Certainly it was not when the LGBT community was routinely stigmatized.” – READ MORE

During a meeting with Democrats in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was asked if he would consider running for president. Holder reportedly responded, “Am I interested it? Yeah, I’m interested!”

Holder also said he’d first have to discuss it with his family and probably wouldn’t decide until early 2019, CNN reported.

The comments fell in line with what Holder told late night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert on Monday: “I’m thinking about it.”

Holder, the nation’s top law enforcement official during the President Barack Obama-era, has dropped hints about a presidential run since March. Holder faced a number of controversies while serving as attorney general, including some relating to the First Amendment.

Currently, Holder is raising money for Democrats while traveling the nation as the head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. – READ MORE