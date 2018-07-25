Holder: I’ll Make A 2020 Decision “Early Next Year” (VIDEO)

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said that he will make a decision about whether he will seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 “early next year,” during an interview with Stephen Colbert on Monday.

Colbert asked Holder about a tweet that CNN political analyst April Ryan sent last week claiming that Holder is “seriously considering” a 2020 presidential bid, and whether the tweet is true. – READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric Holder says that calls from Democrat lawmakers, candidates, and voters to abolish ICE are gifts for the Republican Party heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

Holder said during an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd that the “new call” from progressives doesn’t “substantively or politically … make a great deal of sense.”

WATCH: @EricHolder says calls to eliminate ICE are "a gift to Republicans" and more focus should be on separated families #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/YV2RdyNdBq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 13, 2018

Holder’s comments mirror those of another prominent Obama administration member. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson argued in a column last week that the call to abolish ICE is not “a serious policy proposal.” – READ MORE

