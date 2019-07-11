Hockey coach who went viral after speech about national anthem doubles down on remarks: ‘I’ve unfortunately seen it cover too many coffins’

John Krupinsky, the hockey coach who went viral after demanding his players respect the national anthem, has doubled down on his remarks and explained that his passion comes from seeing too much death and disrespect.

“I take pride in my country,” Krupinksy said. “I’ve unfortunately seen it cover too many coffins. I think we can take a timeout to give two minutes’ worth of respect to our soldiers, to our firemen, to your policemen. I don’t think that’s asking too much. I’m not going to apologize for asking players to show a little bit of respect when it’s either the American or Canadian national anthem.”

He added, “Some people said, ‘Oh you wouldn’t let your players protest.’ I wanna be clear: My players would be free to protest on their day off. If they had something they wanted to do.”

"I don't think it's too much to ask your employees to show some respect for the flag and for the country," he reasoned.