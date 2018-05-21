Politics Security
HOBOPHOBIA: Snooty Starbucks Employees & Patrons Fear New Rules Will Turn Swanky Coffee Shop Into Homeless Hell Hole
Now that political correctness has forced the coffee chain Starbucks into allowing anybody, whether they are a paying customer or not, to use their restrooms, employees fear that the neighborhood hangout could soon become a free-for-all homeless encampment.
Earlier this month, controversy erupted when a Starbucks in Philadelphia called the police on two black men who wanted to use the restroom and refused to purchase anything before a third member of their party arrived. As a result, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz effectively instituted a nation-wide policy allowing anybody to use the restroom regardless if they are a paying customer or not.
“We don’t want to become a public bathroom,” said Schultz.
“You could end up having a squatters problem where you just have people coming and staying. I mean if they are going to do that they need to limit how long people can stay in there,” said Joe Selva.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Now that political correctness has forced the coffee chain Starbucks into allowing anybody, whether they are a paying customer or not, to use their restrooms, employees fear that the neighborhood hangout could soon become a free-for-all homeless encampment.