HOBOPHOBIA: Snooty Starbucks Employees & Patrons Fear New Rules Will Turn Swanky Coffee Shop Into Homeless Hell Hole

Now that political correctness has forced the coffee chain Starbucks into allowing anybody, whether they are a paying customer or not, to use their restrooms, employees fear that the neighborhood hangout could soon become a free-for-all homeless encampment.

Earlier this month, controversy erupted when a Starbucks in Philadelphia called the police on two black men who wanted to use the restroom and refused to purchase anything before a third member of their party arrived. As a result, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz effectively instituted a nation-wide policy allowing anybody to use the restroom regardless if they are a paying customer or not.

“We don’t want to become a public bathroom,” said Schultz.

“You could end up having a squatters problem where you just have people coming and staying. I mean if they are going to do that they need to limit how long people can stay in there,” said Joe Selva.

