HOAX: Leftists Fall For Parody Story About Trump Watching ‘The Gorilla Channel’ 17 Hours Per Day

On Thursday evening, Twitter account @pixelatedboat tweeted out a parody segment supposedly lifted from Michael Wolff’s new bestselling White House gossip book Fire and Fury. Here’s the hilarious segment:

There was only one problem. People took the story seriously.

As @pixelatedboat tweeted, the whole purpose of his story was to show how ridiculous Wolff’s coverage was — that he had merely retold random, wild anecdotes in an attempt to sell books, without any effort to corroborate those anecdotes. Instead, people just took the parody seriously, thinking it was real. That’s because confirmation bias drives too many people to believe stories that are too good to disbelieve. – READ MORE

