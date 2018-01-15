H&M Shutters South Africa Stores After Protests

The clothing retailer H&M shuttered its stores in South Africa after protesters flooded several locations and destroyed merchandise, according to several reports.

CNN reports that the protesters were demonstrating against H&M’s ad depicting a black child wearing a sweatshirt that read “coolest monkey in the jungle” that was featured on the British version of the clothing retailer’s website.

H&M issued an initial statement Monday apologizing to those they “may have offended,” and tweeted out an additional statement Tuesday stating that the company would “investigate” the incident.

H&M sent out an updated statement Saturday in light of the protests:

“We strongly believe that racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable,” the statement reads. “We stress that our wonderful store staff had nothing to do with our poorly judged product and image.” – READ MORE

International clothing brand H&M found itself in quite the quagmire over a children’s ad many deemed “racist.” But the kid’s mother thinks the controversy is entirely overblown.

Terry Mango, the young model’s mother, is not only OK with the ad, she was also there when the photo shoot happened, Ebony reported:

“[I] am the mum, and this is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modeled. Stop crying wolf all the time, [it’s] an unnecessary issue here. Get over it.. That’s my son, [I’ve] been to all photoshoots and this was not an exception. Everyone is entitled to their opinion about this… I really don’t understand but not [because I’m] choosing not to, but because it’s not my way of thinking. Sorry.” – READ MORE

H&M was forced to apologize Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a “coolest monkey in the jungle” slogan.

The company removed the offending ad from its website after hundreds of social media users accused it of being racist. It continues to sell the hooded top online.

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” said H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson.

The image of the child in the hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer’s online store.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

Social media users pointed out that two other tops from the same line, one that said “survival expert” and one with images of animals, were modeled by white children. – READ MORE