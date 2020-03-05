‘Hitler Never Took A Salary’: Liberals Attack Trump For Donating Salary To Combat Coronavirus

As reported by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, President Donald Trump donated his entire quarterly salary to help combat the coronavirus, directing the $100,000 to the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Not everyone was pleased with the news of Trump donating his salary to help fight the virus; on the contrary, some liberals were enraged, even finding it appropriate to compare the POTUS to Hitler.

Hitler never took a salary. Now show his tax returns and document the millions he’s rinsed the tax payer for in terms of staying at his own properties, golf carts, and security for Eric. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 3, 2020

“Hitler never took a salary,” posted Mike P. Williams. “Now show his tax returns and document the millions he’s rinsed the tax payer for in terms of staying at his own properties, golf carts, and security for Eric.”

Crooked Media host Akilah Hughes complained, “This pays for tests for less than 50 people.” – READ MORE

